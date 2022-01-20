Crypto.com unauthorized withdrawals impact $34M in funds
Jan. 20, 2022 9:37 AM ETCrypto.com Coin (CRO-USD)BTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Crypto.com (CRO-USD) says about $34M in funds are impacted by a small number of users that had unauthorized crypto withdrawals on their accounts earlier this week, according to a report.
- Following the incident, Crypto.com (CRO-USD) suspended withdrawals for all digital coins to start an investigation. No customers experienced a loss of funds, the report reads.
- Still, it affected 483 Crypto.com (CRO-USD) users, with unauthorized withdrawals totaling 4,836.26 ethereum (ETH-USD), 443.93 bitcoin (BTC-USD) and approximately $66.2K in other currencies.
- To correct the problem, Crypto.com (CRO-USD) revamps and migrates to a new 2FA infrastructure, and launches an additional layer of security to add a mandatory 24-hour delay between registration of a new whitelisted withdrawal address, and the first withdrawal, according to the report.
- Additionally, Crypto.com (CRO-USD) is introducing the Worldwide Account Protection Program, which offers more protection and security for user funds held in the Crypto.com App and Exchange.
- Meanwhile, Crypto.com Coin (CRO-USD), the native digital token for Crypto.com, gains more than 4% intra-day as the crypto market takes a breather from a nearly three-month long cyclical decline.
- Previously, (Dec. 1, 2021) Crypto.com acquired two exchanges from IG Group.