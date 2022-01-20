Crypto.com unauthorized withdrawals impact $34M in funds

close up businessman hand hold smartphone to use blockchain to transfer or trading on cryptocurrency market for decentralized financial (defi) and future global business concept

Chainarong Prasertthai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Crypto.com (CRO-USD) says about $34M in funds are impacted by a small number of users that had unauthorized crypto withdrawals on their accounts earlier this week, according to a report.
  • Following the incident, Crypto.com (CRO-USD) suspended withdrawals for all digital coins to start an investigation. No customers experienced a loss of funds, the report reads.
  • Still, it affected 483 Crypto.com (CRO-USD) users, with unauthorized withdrawals totaling 4,836.26 ethereum (ETH-USD), 443.93 bitcoin (BTC-USD) and approximately $66.2K in other currencies.
  • To correct the problem, Crypto.com (CRO-USD) revamps and migrates to a new 2FA infrastructure, and launches an additional layer of security to add a mandatory 24-hour delay between registration of a new whitelisted withdrawal address, and the first withdrawal, according to the report.
  • Additionally, Crypto.com (CRO-USD) is introducing the Worldwide Account Protection Program, which offers more protection and security for user funds held in the Crypto.com App and Exchange.
  • Meanwhile, Crypto.com Coin (CRO-USD), the native digital token for Crypto.com, gains more than 4% intra-day as the crypto market takes a breather from a nearly three-month long cyclical decline.
  • Previously, (Dec. 1, 2021) Crypto.com acquired two exchanges from IG Group.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.