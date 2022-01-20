Snowflake jumps following William Blair upgrade
Jan. 20, 2022 9:41 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares surged on Thursday, one day after William Blair upgraded the stock.
- Analyst Kamil Mielczarek raised his rating to outperform, up from market perform, citing positive trends for the data analytics company.
- At last check, Snowflake (SNOW) shares were up nearly 4% to $292.75, as more than 200,000 shares traded just minutes after the opening bell.
- Earlier this month, Snowflake (SNOW) was upgraded by Barclays, noting that the recent sell-off provided an attractive entry point in the stock.