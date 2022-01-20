Sorrento says COVID-19 antibody neutralized Omicron in lab studies
Jan. 20, 2022 9:43 AM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) cited in vivo studies to suggest that the company’s experimental antibody (nAb) STI-9167 demonstrated strong protection against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
- The experimental therapy named COVISHIELD is part of an ongoing collaboration between Sorrento (SRNE) and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.
- During an Omicron virus challenge in a preclinical model, STI-9167 nAb was found to have prevented weight loss and reduced virus titers in the lungs to the levels below the limit of detection, the company said. The data are yet to undergo peer review.
- Sorrento (SRNE) plans to submit INDs in the U.S., U.K., and Mexico within a month to study STI-9167 via intravenous administration or intranasal instillation.
- "The work by the teams at Sorrento and Mount Sinai has yielded a remarkable antibody with unique and valuable protective properties against Omicron and all other SARS-CoV-2 VOCs,” CEO Dr. Henry Ji remarked.
