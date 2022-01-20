International Flavors & Fragrances gains on report of Carl Icahn stake

  • International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) rose 2.8% on report that activist Carl Icahn owns a 4% stake in the company.
  • CNBC's David Faber reported that Icahn owns the stake. Icahn is scheduled to be a guest on CNBC this afternoon.
  • Icahn is not the first activist involved in the company. IFF came to an agreement with activist Sachem Head in March to add the hedge fund's head Scott Ferguson to the board after the fund reportedly took a $1B stake in the company last year. The stake came after IFF completed its $26.2b acquisition of DuPont's nutrition business last year.
  • Recall in October, International Flavors & Fragrance jumps as CEO announces retirement.
