Dick's and Callaway Golf headline BofA's list of leisure stocks expected to outperform even after the pandemic
Jan. 20, 2022 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS), ASO, HOG, ELY, DTC
- Bank of America thinks select leisure stocks look attractive even with the sector lapping two years of tough comparables. Strong new home sales and reverse urbanization trends are seen supporting spending on local and residential leisure activities.
- The firm expects new consumer habits established during the pandemic to continue to benefit well-positioned leisure brands and retailers that have large market share penetration opportunities, accelerating brand momentum, product innovation pipelines and enhanced digital/omni-channel strategies.
- BofA favors stocks with attractive valuations relative to return on invested capital. The list of top picks includes Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +1.2%), Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO +0.3%), Harley-Davidson (HOG -0.3%), Callaway Golf (ELY +1.2%) and Solo Brands (DTC +2.1%).
