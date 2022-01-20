Vistra says Energy Transfer threatening to shut off gas in pay dispute
- Vistra Corp.'s (VST +0.1%) Luminant Energy subsidiary has filed a complaint with the Texas Railroad Commission, seeking help in stopping Energy Transfer (ET -0.9%) from shutting off its natural gas supply because of a payment dispute over last year's winter storm that left millions of Texans without power, the Houston Chronicle reports.
- Luminant says it has paid more than $600M to Energy Transfer for gas used during the storm but is refusing to pay a $21.6M penalty imposed by the company for buying too much gas and oversupplying its pipelines.
- The "threat to terminate service in the middle of winter is illegal and grossly irresponsible and should be prohibited by this commission," Vistra says in the complaint.
- Luminant says two of its 14 gas-fired power plants, which rely exclusively on Energy Transfer pipelines, would need to shut down if gas supplies are cut off, and three other plants likely would need to reduce generation to make up for the loss of fuel.
- The dispute comes as Texas braces for a new round of cold weather that will test the state's power grid in the coming days.
- According to a risk assessment prepared for Texas electric grid operator ERCOT, the grid remains vulnerable to a shortfall in generating capacity that potentially could trigger power outages similar to those last year.