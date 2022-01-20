eXp World announces planned expansion to three new international locations

  • eXp Realty, the fastest-growing global real estate brokerage in the world and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings (EXPI +3.7%) has announced plans to expand its real estate operations into the Dominican Republic, Greece and New Zealand in Q1 2022.
  • By the end of Q1 2022, eXp Realty expects to have a presence in 21 countries, including its headquarters in the United States.
  • Throughout the past year, eXp continued to gain global market share and has over 72K agents globally and grew revenue by 97% to a record $1.1B in Q3 2021.
  • Additionally, New Zealand boasts a property market with extremely high demand and benefits from the close connection to Australia, where eXp already has a strong market presence.
