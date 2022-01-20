BigCommerce, Blend Labs stocks surge after Palantir co-founder touts stocks
Jan. 20, 2022 10:00 AM ETBlend Labs, Inc. (BLND), BIGCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock jumps 6.3% and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) surges 9.0% after Joe Lonsdale, manager partner at 8VC and Palantir co-founder, says both stocks look "really cheap."
- The venture capital investor said he's bullish on BigCommerce (BIGC) after he got to know the CEO. He sees the stock's recent weakness as an opportunity. "The stock's down so much, I'm shocked," Lonsdale said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
- Blend (BLND) is "an amazing high-growth company that has all sorts of things they're building on the platform," Lonsdale said. But he doesn't think the company's investor relations department has explained the story to the Street very well.
- Lonsdale said he was the first outside investor in Blend (BLND) a decade ago.
- Average Wall Street rating for BigCommerce (BIGC) is Bullish and for Blend (BLND) is Very Bullish.
- See the 50%+ declines in both Blend (BLND) and BigCommerce (BIGC) over the past six months in this chart.
- SA contributor Tyler Maryott agrees that Blend Labs (BLND) is an opportunistic buy