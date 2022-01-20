Existing home sales dip more than expected in December
Jan. 20, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- December Existing Home Sales: -4.6% to 6.18M vs. 6.40M consensus and 6.48M prior (revised from 6.46M).
- On a Y/Y basis, sales fell 7.1% from 6.05M in December 2020.
- "December saw sales retreat, but the pull back was more a sign of supply constraints than an indication of a weakened demand for housing," said National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. "Sales for the entire year finished strong, reaching the highest annual level since 2006."
- He expects existing home sales to slow slightly in coming months due to higher mortgage rates. But employment gains and stricter underwriting standards mean home sales aren't in any danger of crashing, he said.
- Total housing inventory at the end of December totaled 910K units, down 18% from November and 14% from a year ago. Unsold inventory, at a 1.8-month supply at the present sales pace, dropped from 2.1 months in November.
- Median existing-home price for all housing types was $358K in December vs. $353.9K in November and up almost 16% from December 2020.
- Mortgage rates are moving up in January. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.56% in the week ended Jan. 20, up from an average of 3.45% in the prior week.
