BrightSpire Capital adjusts book value following portfolio sale
Jan. 20, 2022 10:02 AM ETBrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- BrightSpire Capital adjusts its book value after the company's preferred financing payoff following a co-invest portfolio sale.
- The mortgage REIT sees an adjusted net increase of approximately $0.20 per share to its book value and ~$0.35 to undepreciated book value, in each case, ~$0.33 less than previously reported on Dec. 22, 2021.
- Recall that undepreciated book value per share was $12.00 in the third quarter, down from the prior quarter.
- Meanwhile, BrightSpire Capital's (NYSE:BRSP) price-to-book ratio of 0.87 gains from 0.64 on the same day a year ago.
- Previously, (Aug. 11, 2021) BrightSpire Capital priced a secondary offering.