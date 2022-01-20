HCW Biologics gains on publication of pre-clinical data on lead asset

Jan. 20, 2022 10:02 AM ETHCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Micro-cap biotech, HCW Biologics (HCWB +16.4%) has added more than a tenth on below-average volume after announcing that the peer-reviewed journal, Molecular Therapy, published a paper on the company’s lead asset, HCW9218.
  • The article titled “Immunotherapeutic HCW9218 augments the anti-tumor activity of chemotherapy via NK cell-mediated reduction of therapy-induced senescent cells” focuses on preclinical findings for HCW9218.
  • According to the published results, the in vivo animal studies have indicated the potential of HCW9218 to increase the anti-tumor efficacy of chemotherapy drugs and lower their harmful side effects, the company said.
  • “These encouraging preclinical results further support our decision to advance clinical development of HCW9218 for chemotherapy-refractory pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors,” CEO and the Founder of HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB), Dr. Hing C. Wong, noted.
  • In October, the company announced the FDA clearance to start the first-in-human clinical trial for HCW9218 in advanced pancreatic cancer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.