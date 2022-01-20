HCW Biologics gains on publication of pre-clinical data on lead asset
Jan. 20, 2022 10:02 AM ETHCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Micro-cap biotech, HCW Biologics (HCWB +16.4%) has added more than a tenth on below-average volume after announcing that the peer-reviewed journal, Molecular Therapy, published a paper on the company’s lead asset, HCW9218.
- The article titled “Immunotherapeutic HCW9218 augments the anti-tumor activity of chemotherapy via NK cell-mediated reduction of therapy-induced senescent cells” focuses on preclinical findings for HCW9218.
- According to the published results, the in vivo animal studies have indicated the potential of HCW9218 to increase the anti-tumor efficacy of chemotherapy drugs and lower their harmful side effects, the company said.
- “These encouraging preclinical results further support our decision to advance clinical development of HCW9218 for chemotherapy-refractory pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors,” CEO and the Founder of HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB), Dr. Hing C. Wong, noted.
- In October, the company announced the FDA clearance to start the first-in-human clinical trial for HCW9218 in advanced pancreatic cancer.