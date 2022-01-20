Consolidated Uranium updates on spinout of speculative Labrador assets

Jan. 20, 2022

  • Consolidated Uranium (OTCQB:CURUF) updates on the Labrador Uranium spinout announced late last year; ahead of the spin, Labrador has expanded land holdings and built out a technical team.
  • Labrador has recently added 17k hectares across 683 claims, when taken together with existing projects, the Company will hold a dominant land position in the Central Mineral Belt of Labrador, Canada.
  • Additionally, Labrador has brought on a half dozen geologists and community relations professionals as the Company looks to prove out the newly acquired acreage.
  • The spun-out assets look to list on the Canadian stock exchange by the end of February, subject to a shareholder vote.
  • Consolidated Uranium itself was created only two years ago and has been on an acquisition spree since, making a transformational acquisition of previously producing assets from Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU).
  • Consolidated and spinout Labrador will have leverage to much higher uranium prices; however, given the relative lack of history, a heavy focus on M&A and speculative nature of the assets, retail investors are likely to remain cautious--particularly with industry leaders like Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) having a series of important catalysts on deck.
