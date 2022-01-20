BTIG cuts Zynga to Neutral, expecting no rival takeout bids

Jan. 20, 2022 10:04 AM ETZynga Inc. (ZNGA), TTWOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • BTIG has downgraded Zynga (ZNGA +1.2%) to Neutral, expecting little chance of a buyout offer to compete with that of Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO +1.9%), following Microsoft's blockbuster $69 billion deal for Activision Blizzard.
  • The cut is unsurprising when a firm sees little chance of bid drama - but BTIG digs into a couple of other aspects of Zynga's business along the way: the synergies of Rollic and Chartboost, and the potential of cross-platform mobile games.
  • Rollic is the Istanbul-based hypercasual game studio that Zynga bought in late 2020 for about $180 million. It currently generates an annualized revenue around $250 million, and is exiting 2021 at a higher rate, but the real opportunity is meshing Rollic with Chartboost (a 2021 acquisition) to "aid user acquisition, cross-promote games, and maximize user LTVs," BTIG says.
  • "As we understand it, two of the keys to cross-promotion are high quality, recognizable IP for in-game ads and genre diversity as cross-selling between similar titles has higher cannibalization risk," the firm says. "TTWO/ZNGA have both and leveraging Rollic would also help reduce the risks from IDFA and other derivatives of customer acquisition headwinds."
  • Meanwhile with Zynga's existing cross-platform and studio resources "we see an upside case for $500 million of incremental revenue," BTIG says. There's less visibility into the timeline for launching high-quality mobile versions of some of Take-Two's key titles - Grand Theft Auto, the Red Dead series - so that's assumed to be years away.
  • BTIG sees a bull/bear range of $5-$14, based on its projections for long-term bookings growth, margins, and discounted cash earnings.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Wiggins de Oliveira is bullish, saying Take-Two's offer is a very fair deal and the best solution for shareholders as Zynga's "near-term growth strategy was anything but rosy."
