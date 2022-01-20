Luminar jumps 13% on partnership with Mercedes-Benz

Jan. 20, 2022 10:14 AM ETLuminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR) jumps 13% on partnership with Mercedes-Benz to accelerate the development of future highly automated driving technologies for Mercedes passenger cars.
  • The company's Iris lidar technology, which is currently being prepared for series production, is expected to improve vehicle safety and the technical capabilities of highly automated driving systems.
  • The partnership represents a major commercial win for Luminar, and the company is leveraging its foundational technology as it continues to execute towards series production.
  • “This partnership is a landmark moment in the industry, demonstrating how substantially increased safety and autonomous driving functions on consumer vehicles are going from sci-fi to mainstream,” said Austin Russell, Founder and CEO.
  • Press Release
