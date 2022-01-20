Mastercard launches virtual card solution for instant B2B payments
Jan. 20, 2022 10:16 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) introduces Mastercard Track Instant Pay, a virtual card solution that uses machine learning and straight-through processing to enable instant payment of supplier invoices.
- Integrated with Mastercard Track Business Payment Service, Mastercard's (MA) open-loop business-to-business network helps streamline business payments.
- The virtual card is available in the U.S. and plans to expand internationally as Mastercard (MA) continues to onboard partners.
- Track Instant Pay allows "buyers and suppliers to automate their manual payment processes, unlocking valuable time, working capital and choice," says Mastercard Executive Vice President Ron Shultz.
- Meanwhile, shares of MA rise more than 2% out of the gate.
- Earlier this week, Mastercard Track Business Payment Service signs on BMO and Moneris Solutions.