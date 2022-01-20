Mastercard launches virtual card solution for instant B2B payments

  • Mastercard (NYSE:MA) introduces Mastercard Track Instant Pay, a virtual card solution that uses machine learning and straight-through processing to enable instant payment of supplier invoices.
  • Integrated with Mastercard Track Business Payment Service, Mastercard's (MA) open-loop business-to-business network helps streamline business payments.
  • The virtual card is available in the U.S. and plans to expand internationally as Mastercard (MA) continues to onboard partners.
  • Track Instant Pay allows "buyers and suppliers to automate their manual payment processes, unlocking valuable time, working capital and choice," says Mastercard Executive Vice President Ron Shultz.
  • Meanwhile, shares of MA rise more than 2% out of the gate.
  • Earlier this week, Mastercard Track Business Payment Service signs on BMO and Moneris Solutions.
