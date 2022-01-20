Etsy rallies after KeyBanc highlights potential for an earnings topper
Jan. 20, 2022 10:17 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Etsy (ETSY +4.0%) is the biggest gainer in early trading of the consumer stocks in the S&P 500 Index.
- Driving some positive sentiment on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is an upgrade from KeyBanc Capital Markets to an Overweight rating from Sector Weight.
- Analyst Edward Yruma thinks Etsy's (ETSY) long-term secular growth opportunities look compelling and points to reasonable Q4 guidance that could set up the online retailer for a clean earnings beat. That view is also supported by recent data trends that are positive on Etsy's traffic and sales.
- Looking further down the road, Etsy's (ETSY) Depop acquisition is seen expanding the total addressable market.
- KeyBanc assigns a price target of $200 to ETSY vs. the 52-week range of $153.80 to $307.75.
- Seeking Alpha author JR Research is also confident on Etsy following the ten week share price slide.