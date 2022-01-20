Avengers stars join $620M funding round for 1Password, value pegged at $6.8B
Jan. 20, 2022 11:06 AM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- 1Password said that it has raised $620M in a Series C funding round that pegs its valuation at $6.8B and included several stars of "The Avengers" movie franchise along with former Disney CEO Bob Iger.
- The Toronto-based online password protection provider said the round was led by ICONIQ Growth and joined by Tiger Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Backbone Angles, and Salesforce Ventures. Other participants included Acel, who led the company’s Series A and B rounds, along with existing investor Slack Fund.
- In addition to Iger, the round also included several well-known chief executives and tech investors, including LinkedIn Chairman Jeff Weiner, General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz, Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman, Articulate CEO Lucy Suros, and BlackLine Executive Chair Therese Tucker.
- A number of well-known celebrities also participated in the raise, including Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr., Matthew McConaughey, Chris Evans, Rita Wilson, Ashton Kutcher, Trevor Noah, Justin Timberlake, and Pharrell Williams.
- The company added that it was the largest raise ever for a Canadian company.
- 1Password said it plans to use the funds to further develop its “human-centric” security solutions for helping users protect both their personal and work data.
- The company began as a password protection provider for consumers, but has since expanded into corporate security, counting Slack, IBM and Snowflake as customers.
- In an interview with CNBC, 1Password CEO Jeff Shiner said the company plans to use the new funds to double its workforce, further develop it products, and seek out acquisitions. The company currently employs 570.
- Shiner added that the company is expected to report 2021 revenue of around $150 million, with business accounts contributing approximately 60%.
