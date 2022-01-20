AMIH's EPIQ MD telehealth services launches across 13 U.S. states

Jan. 20, 2022 10:20 AM ETAmerican International Holdings Corp. (AMIH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • EPIQ MD, a subsidiary of American International Holdings (OTCQB:AMIH +9.2%), has expanded the availability of its telehealth service offerings to 13 U.S. states.
  • The services are now available across Texas, Alaska, Georgia, Illinois, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Nevada and Utah.
  • EPIQ MD's telehealth services first launched across four states back in September 2021.
  • With the latest expansion, EPIQ MD is on track to achieve its goal of covering all 50 U. S. states by the end of 2022.
