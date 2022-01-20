PHI Group jumps 15%, to acquire majority ownership in a Baijiu Distiller
- PHI Group (OTCPK:PHIL +15.8%) to acquire a 70% ownership in Five-Grain Treasure Spirits, a company with over one hundred years of tradition in Jilin Province, China.
- This is a unique, special situation transaction that is expected to create substantial value for the company.
- Closing of this transaction is scheduled to occur upon the payment of the final tranche on September 18, 2022.
- Henry Fahman, Chairman and CEO concurred: “We are delighted to work with Five-Grain in this very rare opportunity to create special value for our shareholders and all other stakeholders. While continuing to fulfill our major initiatives regarding PHILUX Global Funds, the Asia Diamond Exchange in Vietnam, CO2-1-0 and other projects, we also are currently expanding our mergers and acquisitions activities to increase consolidated revenues and operating results for the company.”