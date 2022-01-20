TaskUs drops after new short report from Spruce Point
Jan. 20, 2022 10:25 AM ETTaskUs, Inc. (TASK)CNXC, FBBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Digital outsourcing firm TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) fell 13% after a new short call from Spruce Point sees potential for 25% to 50% downside risk for the shares.
- Spruce Point alleges that the company has "exaggerated and inflated business claims" and sees potential "financial strain" in its relationship with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), which represents 28% of its sales.
- Spruce Point writes that its long Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and Majorel Group Luxembourg as the companies are expected to succeed against TaskUS and trade at "material" valuation discounts. Concentrix (CNXC) rose 1.7%.
- TaskUs didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
- TaskUs provides fast-growing tech companies and other firms with outsourced customer service, technical support, content moderation and the like. TASK focuses on serving big tech firms, counting Zoom, Netflix, Uber, Coinbase and Oscar among its 100+ clients.
- TASK short interest is 11.7%.
- Recall October, TaskUs prices upsized secondary stock offering at $63.50.
- TaskUs went public in June, soaring 35% in its first day of trading.