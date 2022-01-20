Walgreens, VillageMD plan to open 8 primary care, pharmacy practices in Tucson area
Jan. 20, 2022 10:32 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA +0.3%) and VillageMD plan to open eight new Village Medical at Walgreens coordinated primary care and pharmacy practices in the Tucson area in 2022, with the first opening on Feb. 8.
- The company said these openings represent expansion into the second major market in Arizona, following Phoenix, and add to the growing number of locations in the state.
- Village Medical at Walgreens practices in the Tucson area will create 285 full-time jobs and employ 140 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics professionals.
- VillageMD and Walgreens plan to open more than 200 Village Medical at Walgreens practices by the end of 2022, including 81 locations that have already opened across 11 markets in Arizona, Florida, Texas, Kentucky and Indiana.