Intercontinental Exchange partners with crypto market data provider Kaiko
Jan. 20, 2022 10:31 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency market data provider Kaiko introduces a new offering in collaboration with Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) that delivers real-time market data over ICE's global private network.
- Kaiko's crypto data feeds are available to investors and businesses connecting to any of ICE's 36 data centers located in the Americas, Europe and APAC or via the cloud through ICE Cloud Connect.
- Additionally, Kaiko will connect to ICE Global Network in London Slough and Paris Telehouse data centers, with more locations planned in the future, the company says.
- "This data service with Kaiko will help support it on its mission of efficiently delivering actionable, high-quality cryptocurrency market data to institutional investors and enterprises," says ICE Global Network Head Margaret Niche.
- Meanwhile, shares of ICE rise 1.1% intra-day.
