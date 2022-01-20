Enphase Energy shines as company sees rising residential battery use
Jan. 20, 2022
- Enphase Energy (ENPH +5.6%) shoots higher after saying installers in Washington state are seeing more residential customers deploying its battery systems, although the company provides no specifics.
- Enphase says heat waves and winter storms in the Pacific Northwest are causing more people to think about installing energy storage.
- Residential storage capacity is growing in Washington state, with deployments expected to nearly triple by 2024, according to recent studies.
- In recent days, the company has issued similar reports claiming expanded battery storage in Illinois, Colorado and New York, but Enphase shares have dropped more than 20% YTD.
- Enphase Energy recently was upgraded to a Buy rating by analysts at Guggenheim, but Bank of America downgraded the stock to Neutral, seeing 2022 as a transition year for the company.