Walmart's top e-commerce exec is leaving as C-suite moves pick up
Jan. 20, 2022 10:39 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Walmart (WMT -0.3%) has told employees that Senior Vice President Tom Ward will replace Casey Carl as the retailer's top U.S. e-commerce executive, according to The Wall Street Journal. Carl replaced the well-known Marc Lore in the fall of 2020.
- Ward has been leading Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) initiative to use stores as hubs for online pickup and delivery orders.
- While Walmart (WMT) also disclosed the retirement of its chief merchandising officer last week, the retailer is known for making C-suite changes near the end of its fiscal year on January 31.
