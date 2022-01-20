Walmart's top e-commerce exec is leaving as C-suite moves pick up

Jan. 20, 2022 10:39 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Walmart Quarterly Revenue Surges 8.6 Percent During COVID-19 Pandemic

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Walmart (WMT -0.3%) has told employees that Senior Vice President Tom Ward will replace Casey Carl as the retailer's top U.S. e-commerce executive, according to The Wall Street Journal. Carl replaced the well-known Marc Lore in the fall of 2020.
  • Ward has been leading Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) initiative to use stores as hubs for online pickup and delivery orders.
  • While Walmart (WMT) also disclosed the retirement of its chief merchandising officer last week, the retailer is known for making C-suite changes near the end of its fiscal year on January 31.
  • Earlier: Walmart slips after KeyBanc warns on inflation impact, loss of stimulus tailwind.
