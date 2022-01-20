Homebuilders, building products poised for more growth, UBS analyst says
- Initiating coverage on the U.S. homebuilding and building product sector, UBS analyst John Lovallo says it's not time to put the shovels down yet.
- He issues nine Buy ratings, five Neutrals, and two Sells for the sector. Pent-up demand should prevent material deterioration in volume, he said. Meanwhile, the average homebuilder 2023E P/E multiple of ~7.0x "appears to reflect downward revisions to estimates, rising interest rates, and a potential sharp decline in housing activity," Lovallo writes in a note to analysts.
- Builder stocks "could spring this Spring," he adds. If demand doesn't buckle in 2022/23, history suggests a "+50% valuation re-rate is possible, dwarfing the -13% EPS revision and driving +30% upside potential in the stocks."
- Building product setup is also sturdy, though valuations aren't as "disjointed, so stock selection will be key."
- Lovallo names D.R. Horton (DHI +1.2%), KB Home (KBH +0.2%), Jeld-Wen (JELD +6.1%), and Owens Corning (OC +3.9%) as best opportunities.
- Other Buys include: Lennar (LEN +1.6%), Meritage Homes (MTH +2.0%), AZEK (AZEK +0.6%), Fortune Brands (FBHS +2.5%), and Masco (MAS +1.9%).
- He's Neutral on PulteGroup (PHM +1.6%), Toll Brothers (TOL +1.5%), Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS +0.9%), Mohawk Industries (MHK +2.2%), and Trex (TREX +2.4%).
- Sell recommendations are assigned to NVR (NVR +0.1%) and Armstrong World Industries (AWI +0.2%).
- To compare his Buy-rated stocks' key stats, click here. Table below compares the four stocks' Valuation metrics.
- See why SA contributor Hong Chew Eu is more cautious on D.R. Horton.