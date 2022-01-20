TikTok owner saw revenue jump 70% in 2021 to $58B: Reuters

By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

  • ByteDance (BDNCE), which owns the popular social media app, TikTok, generated $58 billion in revenue in 2021, a 70% year-over-year rise, but down from prior growth rates, as China tightens its grip over its tech companies, Reuters reported.
  • The news outlet, citing two people familiar with the matter, noted that the figures were told to a "small group of employees" at an internal meeting earlier this week.
  • In 2020, ByteDance (BDNCE) generated $34.3 billion, a rise of more than 100% from 2019 levels.
  • Seeking Alpha has reached out to ByteDance and TikTok with a request for comment for this story.
  • In addition to TikTok, ByteDance owns several other apps, including the Chinese equivalent, Douyin, Jinri Toutiao, news aggregator, and the Xigua video-streaming platform.
  • On Wednesday, Politico reported that TikTok and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) were added to the U.S. antitrust bill, citing sources.
