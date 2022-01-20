Alibaba, JD.com rally as China's central bank cuts key interest rate
Jan. 20, 2022 10:55 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), JDBIDU, DIDI, TCEHY, WB, KWEBBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Chinese Internet stocks surged Thursday, as an interest rate cut by China's central bank spurred a rally among the likes of Alibaba, JD.com and Weibo.
- Prior to U.S. stock market opening, the People's Bank of China cut its one-year loan prime rate for the second time this month, to 3.7%, in an effort to relax the country's economic policies. The move had an immediate effect on China's leading Internet and tech companies, which often react to new Beijing economic measures.
- Evidence of that was seen in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), as its shares climbed more than 5%; JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), up by 10.4%; Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), which rose almost 6%; DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI), up almost 7%, and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), both of which climbed more than 6%.
- The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) was also on the rise and up by more than 7%.
- On Wednesday, the Cyberspace Administration of China denied a report that it would require the country's Internet companies to get regulatory approval before making investments or raising new funding.