NovoCure surges after Truist upgraded on potential of cancer studies
Jan. 20, 2022 10:55 AM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NovoCure (NVCR +12.8%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain in over nine months on below-average volume after Truist analyst Gregory Fraser upgraded the oncology-focused healthcare firm to Buy from Hold, citing the potential of its studies for cancer treatments.
- Despite a volatile year for the stock, NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) has “continued to execute on its commercial business and pipeline,” the analyst wrote.
- The company advances late-stage trials for four tumor types, and Fraser expects “significant upside for the stock” if their results turn positive. The price target set to $125 per share indicates a premium of ~95% to the last close.
- While NovoCure (NVCR) shares have dropped more than 70% over the past 12 months, the Bullish recommendations on the stock have gradually wanned, as shown in this graph.