NovoCure surges after Truist upgraded on potential of cancer studies

Jan. 20, 2022 10:55 AM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Wall Street in New York City

JaysonPhotography/iStock via Getty Images

  • NovoCure (NVCR +12.8%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain in over nine months on below-average volume after Truist analyst Gregory Fraser upgraded the oncology-focused healthcare firm to Buy from Hold, citing the potential of its studies for cancer treatments.
  • Despite a volatile year for the stock, NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) has “continued to execute on its commercial business and pipeline,” the analyst wrote.
  • The company advances late-stage trials for four tumor types, and Fraser expects “significant upside for the stock” if their results turn positive. The price target set to $125 per share indicates a premium of ~95% to the last close.
  • While NovoCure (NVCR) shares have dropped more than 70% over the past 12 months, the Bullish recommendations on the stock have gradually wanned, as shown in this graph.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.