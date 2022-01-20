Blue Apron shocker: Citron says shares could quadruple, Peloton may be an acquirer

Meal Delivery Service Blue Apron To Go Public On NYSE

Scott Eisen/Getty Images News

  • Blue Apron (APRN +14.4%) is soaring after a positive note from Citron Research pitches that the stock could quadruple to $40 per share.
  • The firm says at a current enterprise value of $160M, APRN has zero fundamental downside and could actually be liquidated for a minimum of $27 a share.
  • Citron's number crunching on Blue Apron: "APRN has approximately 150K customers that have been subscribers for >3 years. Applying a 6x multiple to the contribution profit from these 150K long-term subscribers implies a value of $372 million... APRN’s state of the art 495K square foot New Jersey facility which was featured on Modern Marvels has a net book value of $120 million... APRN has net cash of over $80 million... APRN has spent $600 million in marketing since 2014 (i.e., value of brand). We can conservatively assume APRN’s brand is worth half of what they’ve spent to date at $300 million."
  • That all adds up to a value way ahead of the market cap of around $240M.
  • Citron expects that Blue Apron will either execute on its turnaround and jump to at least $30 or get acquired at a significant premium by HelloFresh (OTCPK:HLFFF) or a strategic buyer. While large grocery chains and delivery companies could be contenders in a APRN buyout scenario, Citron believes the company most likely to acquire Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is Peloton Interactive (PTON +0.8%). The thinking goes that PTON could solve its dilemma of how to grow subscription revenue by selling customers more items.
  • SA Pro Editors were out last week calling out +100% upside on Blue Apron.
