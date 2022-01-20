Evolution Petroleum acquires non-operated assets in Williston Basin for $25.9M

Jan. 20, 2022 10:59 AM ETEPMBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Evolution Petroleum (EPM +0.2%) said it acquired 50% of oil-weighted, non-operated assets held by Foundation Energy Management in the Williston Basin for $25.9M.
  • The deal added ~2.3 MMboe (80% oil, 9% natural gas liquids) of long-life producing reserves in a premier U.S. oil-producing basin, using Jan. 14 strip pricing.
  • It includes an average working interest of ~39% in 73 producing wells along with ~47.5K net acres with associated interest in over 400 gross potential drilling opportunities.
  • Incremental cash flow from the deal is expected to further support EPM's quarterly dividend.
  • The deal raises EPM's net daily production by ~10% or 596 BOEPD, based on the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021.
  • The acquisition was funded from cash on hand and borrowings under EPM's existing senior credit facility.
  • EPM expects the acquired drilling locations will be funded out of future cash flow to support production and the firm's dividend.
  • A limited drilling program is not expected to begin until 2023.
  • Under the deal, EPM can propose and execute drilling locations within the asset footprint.
