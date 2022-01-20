Ameresco surges on solar project win, analyst upgrade
Jan. 20, 2022 10:59 AM ETAmeresco, Inc. (AMRC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ameresco (AMRC +7%) rallies after the company said it was selected to develop the Slemon Park Microgrid project on Canada's Prince Edward Island.
- Slemon Park will consist of a 10 MW solar facility with direct current-coupled energy storage, meaning that the co-located solar and energy storage assets will share the same interconnection.
- Ameresco says the microgrid will help manage peak load demands within Slemon Park and should offset 4,500 tons/year of carbon dioxide over its useful life.
- Also, Raymond James upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $65 price target, after plunging by nearly a third since the start of the year.
- Ameresco had ranked as one of the top performers in clean tech during 2021, and all of those gains have been erased, but Ray Jay's Pavel Molchanov sees potential 2022 catalysts including U.S. federal infrastructure funding and ambitious climate policies in Europe.
