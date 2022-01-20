ReNew Power partners to develop India's energy storage technology

Jan. 20, 2022 11:00 AM ETReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • ReNew Power (RNW +1.6%) announces joint venture with Fluence to boost energy storage sector in India.
  • The 50:50 partnership will establish a new company to develop energy storage technology in Indian market through integration of Fluence's energy storage products and packages.
  • Its first customer will be ReNew for 150 MWh BESS required for its 300 MW Peak Power Project in Karnataka state.
  • The company expects this joint venture to start operations in H1 2022.
  • Earlier, ReNew Energy raises $400M through green bonds issuance by subsidiary
