ReNew Power partners to develop India's energy storage technology
Jan. 20, 2022 11:00 AM ETReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- ReNew Power (RNW +1.6%) announces joint venture with Fluence to boost energy storage sector in India.
- The 50:50 partnership will establish a new company to develop energy storage technology in Indian market through integration of Fluence's energy storage products and packages.
- Its first customer will be ReNew for 150 MWh BESS required for its 300 MW Peak Power Project in Karnataka state.
- The company expects this joint venture to start operations in H1 2022.
