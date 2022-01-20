US natural gas price down 5%, global gas crisis eases
- Henry hub natural gas prices are down 5% this morning, (NG1:COM) (NYSEARCA:UNG) despite a forecast from the National Weather Service calling for below average temperatures across much of the Northeast next week.
- An uptick in wind and increase in oil-to-electricity in New England is helping put downward pressure on natural gas prices; though supply of the fuel is expected to hit a record in 2022, and could be contributed to muted pricing this year.
- This week's inventory report from the DOE showed larger than expected inventory draws, although balances remain near the 5yr average.
- Internationally, China made news this week as State-owned Sinopec tendered for the resale of 45 LNG cargoes in 2022, taking advantage of consumers caught short, as gas prices set records in Europe.
- China coal production hit a record in December 2021 after stagnating for almost a decade, indicating a willingness for the Government to swap coal for natural gas, and help the world manage its ongoing energy crisis.
- Though China LNG sales and warm temperatures brought European natural gas prices to the low $20s/mmbtu this week, Turkey's Botas has reportedly issued gas curtailment orders, suggesting the international gas market is by no means oversupplied.
- A report overnight showed producer prices in Germany spiked 24% YoY in December; the head of the ECB followed the release suggesting that energy prices will ease in 2022, and no bold action is required.
- Natural gas producers in the US are likely to benefit as continued growth in LNG exports stimulates demand, though seemingly endless supply could put a lid on pricing (NYSE:RRC) (NYSE:EQT) (NASDAQ:CHK).
- Conversely, producers outside the US are seemingly unable to find incremental natural gas resources to produce, and could benefit from continued shortages as policy makers close coal and nuclear capacity in hopes of accelerating the energy transition (NYSE:EQNR) (OTCPK:STOSF) (NYSE:VET) (NYSE:NRT) (NYSE:RDS.A).