BioDelivery Sciences rises on upside 2021 guidance
Jan. 20, 2022 11:07 AM ETBioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI +7.8%) has surged on news that it expects 2021 revenue and BELBUCA sales at the high end of its previous guidance range.
- Total net revenue for the year is projected to be in the range of $165 -$167M (consensus: $165.34M), compared to previous guidance of $162-$167M.
- Net sales of BELBUCA, a chronic pain medicine, are estimated between $147 -$148M vs. previous guidance of $144-$148M.
- During Q421, BELBUCA achieved Total Prescription (TRx) market share of 5%, a record for BDSI, and volumes were at an all-time high of 122,000 TRx. For the full year 2021, BELBUCA TRx volumes were up 8.8% Y/Y despite headwinds reported earlier this year.
- The specialty drugmaker also expects 2021 EBITDA ($40 - $45M) to come in above its prior guidance range of <$40M.
- CEO Jeff Bailey stated, "The fourth quarter was transformative for the company on many fronts. Our pain franchise, led by BELBUCA, once again demonstrated resilience in growth and strong cash flow generation, and prevailed in a critical patent case maintaining BELBUCA patent exclusivity against a potential generic competitor through December 2032. We also continue the commercial planning for ELYXYB, an FDA-approved drug with substantial peak revenue potential, which represents our broader entry into the neurology market. Looking ahead, we are excited about launching ELYXYB later this quarter, continuing to grow our current core brands, BELBUCA and Symproic, and potentially benefiting from a growth tailwind as COVID recedes."