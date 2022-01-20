New York City mayor to get first paycheck in bitcoin, ethereum through Coinbase: Bloomberg

  • In an effort to embrace the adoption of digital assets, New York City Mayor Eric Adams' first paycheck will be converted to cryptocurrencies bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD), Bloomberg reports.
  • Adams' paycheck, which arrives on Friday, will be converted into crypto through digital asset exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN).
  • “New York is the center of the world, and we want it to be the center of cryptocurrency and other financial innovations,” Bloomberg cites Adams' statement.
  • Meanwhile, he says NYC cannot pay employees directly in crypto due to U.S. Department of Labor regulations, Bloomberg notes.
  • Both bitcoin (BTC-USD +3.1%) and ether (ETH-USD +4.8%), the two largest cryptos by market cap, catch a bid intra-day.
  • Previously, (Nov. 4, 2021) Eric Adams said his first three paychecks will be in bitcoin.
