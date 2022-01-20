FDA clears Turning Point Investigation New Drug application for NSCLC combination
Jan. 20, 2022 11:20 AM ETTurning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX)EQRXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The FDA has cleared an Investigational New Drug application for Turning Point Therapeutics' (TPTX +5.2%) combination of elzovantinib and aumolertinib for non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC").
- The company plans to begin a phase 1b/2 SHIELD-2 combination study mid year.
- Elzovantinib is Turning Point's kinase inhibitor. Aumolertinib, from EQRx (EQRX -8.7%) is an EGFR inhibitor which is approved in China for first-line treatment of EGFR mutant NSCLC.
- Turning Point expects top-line data from a mid-stage trial of NSCLC candidate repotrectinib in Q2.