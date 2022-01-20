Lina Khan's FTC to pursue Intuit, TurboTax investigation: The Information
Jan. 20, 2022 Intuit Inc. (INTU)
- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is continuing with its investigation into Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and its tax-preparation unit, TurboTax, despite the unanimous ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court last year to curb the agency's powers, The Information reports.
- The FTC, headed by Lina Khan, is continuing its investigation into the company after media reports stated that intuit did not properly inform low-income TurboTax customers they could use the app to file their taxes for free.
- The FTC is hoping that if Intuit doe not settle the case, it could go to trial and generate more negative publicity, The Information added.
- Intuit (INTU) shares are up more than 3% on the day, last trading at $563.13.
- Intuit did not immediately return a request for comment for this story.
- Earlier this month, Jefferies highlighted Intuit (INTU) as a stock pick for 2022, for the company's pending MailChimp acquisition, noting that it "opens up front office opportunity."