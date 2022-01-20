Lina Khan's FTC to pursue Intuit, TurboTax investigation: The Information

Jan. 20, 2022 11:32 AM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments

TurboTax Delivers Smart, Effortless Tax Preparation And Maximum Refund Guaranteed

Kimberly White/Getty Images Entertainment

  • The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is continuing with its investigation into Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and its tax-preparation unit, TurboTax, despite the unanimous ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court last year to curb the agency's powers, The Information reports.
  • The FTC, headed by Lina Khan, is continuing its investigation into the company after media reports stated that intuit did not properly inform low-income TurboTax customers they could use the app to file their taxes for free.
  • The FTC is hoping that if Intuit doe not settle the case, it could go to trial and generate more negative publicity, The Information added.
  • Intuit (INTU) shares are up more than 3% on the day, last trading at $563.13.
  • Intuit did not immediately return a request for comment for this story.
  • Earlier this month, Jefferies highlighted Intuit (INTU) as a stock pick for 2022, for the company's pending MailChimp acquisition, noting that it "opens up front office opportunity."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.