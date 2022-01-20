Oncolytics rises 7% amid enrollment update on phase 1/2 gastrointestinal cancer study

Jan. 20, 2022 11:29 AM ETOncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)RHHBYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Cancer cells vis

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY +6.6%) provided enrollment update on a phase 1/2 GOBLET study of pelareorep in combination with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.1%) atezolizumab in patients with metastatic pancreatic, colorectal, and advanced anal cancers.
  • The company said the study includes three-patient safety run-ins for two of its four groups (first-line metastatic pancreatic and third-line metastatic colorectal cancer) and the enrollment in these safety run-ins is complete.
  • The trial is ongoing and is expected to enroll patients at 14 clinical trial sites across Germany.
  • The company added that it is moving to full enrollment pending independent safety review.
