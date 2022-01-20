Nikola, Corcentric Fleet Funding ink deal to facilitate Class 8 electric truck sales
Jan. 20, 2022 11:32 AM ETNKLABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nikola (NKLA +0.9%) and Corcentric Fleet Funding Solutions sign a deal to facilitate sales of Class 8 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEV) and Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV).
- Corcentric will buy vehicles and related assets directly from NKLA to offer customers a bundled lease that provides Nikola trucks and related equipment, as well as fuel and maintenance.
- Initial deliveries of Nikola Tre BEV began in late 2021.
- Nikola Tre FCEV deliveries are anticipated in 2023.
- "We believe this partnership will allow Nikola to reach more customers by offering solutions to those who may not have access to financing options. Together we expect to provide funding resources, multiple options to tailor leases to customer needs, and best-in-class customer care for fleet customers and owner/operators," said Nikola CFO Kim Brady.