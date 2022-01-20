AgileThought names new COO and CTO
Jan. 20, 2022 11:32 AM ETAgileThought Inc - Class A (AGIL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- AgileThought (AGIL -4.3%) announces leadership change that includes the appointment of Kevin Johnston to the role of Chief Operating Officer.
- Bringing in brings over 30 years of experience in technology, Johnston joined AgileThought in 2020 as Chief Revenue Officer and has previously served as Chief Sales & Revenue Officer at DXC Technology.
- Also, the company names IT and software development executive Alejandro Manzocchi as the company's Chief Delivery Officer and Chief Technology Officer.
- Manzocchi joins AgileThought from Globant, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Technology.
- Earlier, AgileThought prices public offering at $7.00 per share