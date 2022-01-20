AgileThought names new COO and CTO

Jan. 20, 2022 11:32 AM ETAgileThought Inc - Class A (AGIL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • AgileThought (AGIL -4.3%) announces leadership change that includes the appointment of Kevin Johnston to the role of Chief Operating Officer.
  • Bringing in brings over 30 years of experience in technology, Johnston joined AgileThought in 2020 as Chief Revenue Officer and has previously served as Chief Sales & Revenue Officer at DXC Technology.
  • Also, the company names IT and software development executive Alejandro Manzocchi as the company's Chief Delivery Officer and Chief Technology Officer.
  • Manzocchi joins AgileThought from Globant, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Technology.
  • Earlier, AgileThought prices public offering at $7.00 per share
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.