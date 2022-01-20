Meta Platforms explores enabling minting, selling NFTs - report
Jan. 20, 2022 11:34 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB +1.5%) - not one to take a back seat on emerging metaverse crazes - is developing plans to let its users create and sell nonfungible tokens, the Financial Times reports.
- New features in the works will allow users of Facebook and Instagram to display their NFTs on profiles and to mint the collectible tokens, according to the report. And a Meta marketplace for buying and selling the tokens could be in the works as well.
- The company's digital currency Novi is surely important to the plans as well, with one source telling the FT "A lot of the supporting functionality relating to Novi will be powering the NFTs."
- CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last year that NFTs could help support a market for digital goods in the metaverse, and Instagram chief said in December that his unit was actively exploring the phenomenon.
- Social-media peer Twitter (TWTR +3.4%) is testing its own NFT display capabilities, and dominant NFT marketplace OpenSea earlier this month raised $300 million at a $13 billion-plus valuation.