Jan. 20, 2022 11:39 AM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Tenet Healthcare (THC +5.0%) is trading higher after Raymond James upgraded the hospital operator to Strong Buy from Outperform citing the company’s recent acquisition of SurgCenter Development (SCD).
  • Last month, Tenet (NYSE:THC) announced the closing of the transaction in which it added 86 ambulatory surgery centers ((ASCs)) and related ambulatory support services for nearly $1.1B. In addition, an approximately $250M is on offer to acquire a portion of equity interest in ASCs from physician owners, the company said.
  • “This is a continuation of THC’s strategy to grow the ASC segment,” the analysts led by John W. Ransom wrote, highlighting a five-year agreement under which Tenet (THC) will have an exclusive option to partner with SCD in future development of at least 50 de novo centers.
  • ASC EBITDA is estimated to make up ~33% of consolidated EBITDA-ex-NCI in 2023 and ~43% of estimated total enterprise value (EV), argue the analysts as they expect investors to focus on valuing Tenet (THC) on a sum-of-the-parts basis. The price target raised to $120 from $105 per share indicates a premium of ~55.5% to the last close.
  • The Buy recommendation for Tenet (THC) outnumber the Hold ratings on Wall Street, currently.
