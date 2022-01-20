Sibanye-Stillwater's 2021 gold production meets lower end of guidance
Jan. 20, 2022 11:42 AM ETSibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW +1.8%) reports FY 2021 production from all operating segments finished within full-year guidance despite recent operational stoppages.
- Full-year gold production in southern Africa totaled more than 892K oz., above the lower end of the guidance range, while Southern Africa platinum group metals output of 1.89M oz. came in 3% above the upper end of guidance.
- Sibanye says its Beatrix mining operations, which were suspended after four fatal accidents late last year, will resume toward the end of this month, and processing operations will resume in April after a three-month suspension to allow rehabilitation work.
- The miner says Southern Africa platinum operations are ramping up well, and the Khuseleka and Thembelani shafts are resuming production in January as planned.
- The company's U.S. platinum group production of 570.4K oz. was at the lower end of revised guidance.
- Sibanye-Stillwater could be faced with a strike soon at its South Africa operations after failing to resolve a wage dispute with labor unions.