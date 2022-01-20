Corsair Gaming outlines growth opportunities; sees 2021 rev at higher end of guidance
- Corsair Gaming (CRSR +5.4%) has outlined its strategy, growth opportunities and long-term financial targets in its 2022 Virtual Investor Day event held today.
- Corsair's product strategy is focused on gaming components, creator product suite and gaming peripherals. The company claims to have taken a leadership market position in gaming components, commanding a solid 42% share (excluding Memory).
- On the other hand, content creator products under the company's Elgato brand have become the fastest growing category in its business. Elgato products accounted for approximately 1/3 of the Gamer and Creator Peripherals revenue in 2021.
- Elgato has a full production ecosystem across hardware and software in place, with Stream Deck at the core. Over 1M units of Stream Deck have been shipped since launch in 2018. The goal is to ship over 5M Stream Decks units over the next four years.
- Looking ahead, Corsair is seeking growth in new categories, such as pre-built gaming PCs, microphones, streaming cameras, gaming monitors and high performance gaming controllers.
- Now taking at look at the firm's financials, prelim unaudited net revenue for 2021 is expected to be ~$1.9B, at the higher end of its previous guidance range of $1.825B to $1.925B. Consensus revenue estimates for the year is $1.88B.
- Corsair has also outlined an estimated $3.5B net revenue target by fiscal 2026. The firm expects its growth plans to yield an EBITDA margin of 13%+.
- Corsair will release Q4 and FY21 earnings after the market closes on February 8, 2022.