Ally Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 20, 2022 11:42 AM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.97 (+23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.07B (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALLY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.