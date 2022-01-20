Huntington Bancshares Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 20, 2022 11:44 AM ETHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+29.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.69B (+36.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HBAN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.