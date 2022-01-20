W.P. Carey upgraded; Essential Properties, Getty Realty, National Retail cut at BofA
Jan. 20, 2022 11:44 AM ETNational Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN), EPRT, GTY, WPCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Bank of America Securities analyst Joshua Dennerlein upgrades W.P. Carey (WPC -0.1%) to Neutral from Underperform and downgrades three other triple-net REITs as he repositions to "growth and yield at the right price."
- "Net lease investors should focus on a mixture of dividend yield and earnings growth," he writes in a note to clients. Specifically, he's looking at PEGY, calculated as a REIT's price-to-AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) ratio divided by the sum of its growth rate (2022 over 2021 growth or a forward 3-year CAGR) and forward 12-month dividend yield.
- W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) screens in the middle to low end of Dennerlein's updated PEGY analysis. Two potential positive catalysts that aren't included in his model are: accelerating growth from higher inflation given its CPI-linked leases and WPC potentially acquiring its last non-traded REIT, CPA:18.
- For the downgrades, he cuts:o Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT -0.3%) to Neutral from Buy. The stock has the third highest AFFO growth rate among net lease REITs at 11.4%, but its valuation already reflects that growth, Dennerlein says. Trims price target to $30 from $31;o Getty Realty (GTY -0.5%) to Underperform from Neutral on limited external growth outlook vs. its peers. It also screens poorly on PEGY analysis. Trims price target to $31 from $34; ando National Retail Properties (NNN -0.6%) to Underperform from Buy as the REIT has lagged its peers on restarting external growth and screens poorly on PEGY. Cuts price target to $47 from $52.
- For a chart illustrating the total returns of WPC, EPRT, GTY, and NNN fared over the past year, click here.
- Earlier this month, W.P. Carey (WPC) achieved record investment volume of $1.73B in 2021.