W.P. Carey upgraded; Essential Properties, Getty Realty, National Retail cut at BofA

Large and Modern Business Entrance

buzbuzzer/E+ via Getty Images

  • Bank of America Securities analyst Joshua Dennerlein upgrades W.P. Carey (WPC -0.1%) to Neutral from Underperform and downgrades three other triple-net REITs as he repositions to "growth and yield at the right price."
  • "Net lease investors should focus on a mixture of dividend yield and earnings growth," he writes in a note to clients. Specifically, he's looking at PEGY, calculated as a REIT's price-to-AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) ratio divided by the sum of its growth rate (2022 over 2021 growth or a forward 3-year CAGR) and forward 12-month dividend yield.
  • W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) screens in the middle to low end of Dennerlein's updated PEGY analysis. Two potential positive catalysts that aren't included in his model are: accelerating growth from higher inflation given its CPI-linked leases and WPC potentially acquiring its last non-traded REIT, CPA:18.
  • For the downgrades, he cuts:o Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT -0.3%) to Neutral from Buy. The stock has the third highest AFFO growth rate among net lease REITs at 11.4%, but its valuation already reflects that growth, Dennerlein says. Trims price target to $30 from $31;o Getty Realty (GTY -0.5%) to Underperform from Neutral on limited external growth outlook vs. its peers. It also screens poorly on PEGY analysis. Trims price target to $31 from $34; ando National Retail Properties (NNN -0.6%) to Underperform from Buy as the REIT has lagged its peers on restarting external growth and screens poorly on PEGY. Cuts price target to $47 from $52.
  • For a chart illustrating the total returns of WPC, EPRT, GTY, and NNN fared over the past year, click here.
  • Earlier this month, W.P. Carey (WPC) achieved record investment volume of $1.73B in 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.