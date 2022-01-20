Union Pacific gains after earnings topper, Schneider National win
Jan. 20, 2022
- Union Pacific (UNP +1.7%) trades higher after recording its most profitable year ever after higher freight prices offset cost pressures.
- Even before the earnings report hit, UBS noted that a decision by Schneider National to use Union Pacific as it intermodal provider was a big win that shows the company is executing on the strategy of increased focus on volume growth.
- Third Bridge analyst Patrick Donnelly thinks Union Pacific and peers are primed to continue with strong and consistent freight volume throughout 2022. "After years of footprint and facility rationalization the class one’s are focused on keeping train speeds high, and growing topline revenue while maintaining all-time low operating ratios," he notes. Union Pacific is said to be uniquely positioned to benefit from the persisting supply chain challenges and has a key advantage of a western-U.S. footprint.
