Shell CEO recaps 2021 and discusses energy markets in 1x1 interview
Jan. 20, 2022 11:55 AM ETRoyal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A)PBR, COPBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A) CEO Ben van Beurden sat down for an extensive 1x1 interview to recap 2021 and discuss energy markets in the year ahead; below are highlights relevant to investors.
- Amongst the highlights of 2021, Ben flags the "Powering Progress" initiative to transition the business to zero carbon, he also highlights relocation of the Company's headquarters to London from the Netherlands; the lowlight was a Netherlands district court ruling, singling out Shell's role in contributing to climate change, which Ben described as a "body blow."
- Despite the ruling from the Netherlands court, and the headquarters move out of the Netherlands, Ben says Shell is committed to retaining corporate staff in the Hauge and notes the Company's recent commitments to invest ~$4.5b into low-carbon energy sources in the Netherlands.
- Since becoming CEO in 2014, Ben thinks the Company has become much more resilient, noting strong results throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
- With regard to the $9.5b sale of Permian assets to Conoco (NYSE:COP), Ben thinks the $7.0b allocation to buybacks makes sense, as shares are "highly undervalued" in his view.
- In response to a question about the geographic pivot of Shell's upstream production, Ben notes that "many countries do not want oil and gas production anymore. They tend to be among the countries with the highest oil and gas consumption" -- Shell recently walked from its Cambo development in the UK North Sea, and bought into offshore acreage alongside Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in Brazil.
- Comments on the European energy crisis were not comforting - even if countries want to turn domestic supplies of gas back on (presumably he's referring to Groningen, a Shell operated field in the Netherlands) it will take time; the only near-term fix is to import LNG at what Ben thinks will continue to be high prices.
- In response to why Ben thinks shares are undervalued, he acknowledges that Shell is 'stuck in the middle' -- the company has reduced its dividend to reinvest in the transition, a negative for dividend investors; however, the company does not receive credit from the stock market for its investment in fast growing sectors, because of the overwhelming exposure to fossil fuels.