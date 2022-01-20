eMagin jumps 7% on preliminary Q4 results
Jan. 20, 2022 11:58 AM ETeMagin Corporation (EMAN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- eMagin (EMAN +7.2%) announces preliminary revenues for Q4; company’s product revenue expected to be in the range of $6.8M-7M, representing a 10-13% increase from Q4 2020, and a 28-32% sequential increase from Q3 2021.
- Company’s contract revenue is expected to be approximately $0.2M, compared with $1.5M Q4 2020.
- Total revenue expected to be in the range of $7M-7.2M, compared with total revenue of $7.7M for Q4 2020.
- As of December 31, 2021, the company’s backlog of open orders scheduled for delivery over the next twelve months, was ~$13.8M, an increase of more than 26% from the backlog of $10.9M at the end of 2020, and an increase of ~5% from the $13.2M backlog as of the end of Q3 2021.
- “Our expected fourth quarter 2021 growth in product revenue compared to last year’s fourth quarter reflects continued improvements in our manufacturing yields, production throughput and overall operating effectiveness. The expected quarter-over-quarter decline in contract revenue was primarily due to the timing of certain development work for a tier-one consumer customer. eMagin is continuing to work on this project and anticipates ongoing contract revenue with this customer.” said CFO Mark Koch.